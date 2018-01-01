Drake Baer

Drake Baer

Drake Baer reports on strategy, leadership, and organizational psychology at Business Insider. He is the co-author of Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability. Before joining BI, Drake was a contributing writer at Fast Company. Before that, he spent years exploring the world. 

Parents of Successful Kids Have These 7 Things in Common
Success Strategies

While there isn't a set recipe for raising successful children, psychology research has pointed to a handful of factors that predict success.
6 min read
Psychologists Say Power Does 4 Crazy Things to Your Mind
Psychology

Who doesn't desire power? However, it can do some really weird things to your perception of yourself and others.
5 min read
One Simple Exercise That Can Help You Think Through Any Big Decision
Decision Making

With a little mental finesse, anxiety can be an ally -- even when it comes to decision making.
3 min read
Science Says These 9 Tactics Will Help You Win Any Argument
Psychology

You have to understand people.
5 min read
The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.
Inventors

K-cups are everywhere. And its waste is, too, thanks to the fact that the cups are almost impossible to recycle.
2 min read
The 9 Things People Decide Within Seconds of Meeting You
First Impressions

Psychologists call it 'thin slicing.'
4 min read
Happy People Tend to Have This Personality Trait
Happiness

But do happy people achieve true entrepreneurial genius?
2 min read
Science Says Doing These 3 Simple Things Will Make You More Charismatic
Behavior

Charisma is simply the result of learned behaviors.
4 min read
9 Proven Ways to Get People to Take You Seriously
Leadership Qualities

If you're going to get anywhere in business, you need people to take you seriously.
6 min read
11 Ways Top Execs Like Marissa Mayer and Jeff Bezos Run Meetings Effectively
Business Meetings

Meetings fall apart thanks to sloppy agendas, un-articulated ground rules, and other structural mistakes. Here's how some of the world's top execs manage their meetings.
8 min read
17 Tactics for Reading People's Body Language
Communication Strategies

What you say communicates only about half of what people hear.
8 min read
9 Critical Turning Points That Shaped Mark Cuban's Extraordinary Career
Success Strategies

The decisions that made the outspoken 'Shark Tank' investor a millionaire at 31 and a billionaire at 40.
6 min read
22 Brilliant Thinkers Everyone Should Follow on Twitter
Project Grow

If you've been following the same people on Twitter for the last five years, you're probably missing out.
7 min read
5 Memory Strategies for Learning Anything Fast
Memory

If you want to do get to the top of your class or climb the ladder at work, give yourself a gigantic advantage by recalling more information faster with these tips.
4 min read
The 22 Biggest Product Fails Ever
Product Ideas

From New Coke to the Apple Newton, a look at high-profile products that flopped.
8 min read
