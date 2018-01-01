Drake Baer

Success Strategies
Parents of Successful Kids Have These 7 Things in Common
While there isn't a set recipe for raising successful children, psychology research has pointed to a handful of factors that predict success.
Psychology
Psychologists Say Power Does 4 Crazy Things to Your Mind
Who doesn't desire power? However, it can do some really weird things to your perception of yourself and others.
Decision Making
One Simple Exercise That Can Help You Think Through Any Big Decision
With a little mental finesse, anxiety can be an ally -- even when it comes to decision making.
Psychology
Science Says These 9 Tactics Will Help You Win Any Argument
You have to understand people.
Inventors
The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.
K-cups are everywhere. And its waste is, too, thanks to the fact that the cups are almost impossible to recycle.
First Impressions
The 9 Things People Decide Within Seconds of Meeting You
Psychologists call it 'thin slicing.'
Happiness
Happy People Tend to Have This Personality Trait
But do happy people achieve true entrepreneurial genius?
Behavior
Science Says Doing These 3 Simple Things Will Make You More Charismatic
Charisma is simply the result of learned behaviors.
Leadership Qualities
9 Proven Ways to Get People to Take You Seriously
If you're going to get anywhere in business, you need people to take you seriously.
Business Meetings
11 Ways Top Execs Like Marissa Mayer and Jeff Bezos Run Meetings Effectively
Meetings fall apart thanks to sloppy agendas, un-articulated ground rules, and other structural mistakes. Here's how some of the world's top execs manage their meetings.
Communication Strategies
17 Tactics for Reading People's Body Language
What you say communicates only about half of what people hear.
Success Strategies
9 Critical Turning Points That Shaped Mark Cuban's Extraordinary Career
The decisions that made the outspoken 'Shark Tank' investor a millionaire at 31 and a billionaire at 40.
Project Grow
22 Brilliant Thinkers Everyone Should Follow on Twitter
If you've been following the same people on Twitter for the last five years, you're probably missing out.
Memory
5 Memory Strategies for Learning Anything Fast
If you want to do get to the top of your class or climb the ladder at work, give yourself a gigantic advantage by recalling more information faster with these tips.
Product Ideas
The 22 Biggest Product Fails Ever
From New Coke to the Apple Newton, a look at high-profile products that flopped.