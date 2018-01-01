Emily Meehan

Emily Meehan is a freelance writer in Los Angeles. She was a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, and reported from various African countries for Slate.com, Wired, NPR, UNICEF, and the International Rescue Committee.

More From Emily Meehan

Startup Wedding Planners Explore Niche Markets to Stand Out
To get a piece of the $51-billion wedding market, aspiring entrepreneurs embrace specialty planning services.
Couple Entrepreneurs Rekindle Romance by Starting Up
While it's not uncommon for married couples to go into business together, on this Valentine's Day we take a look at those who started a business inspired by their own love.
