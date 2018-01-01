Francine Kizner

More From Francine Kizner

Your Twitter Toolbox
Technology

Your Twitter Toolbox

Apps to personalize your Twitter experience.
2 min read
Syndicate Yourself
Marketing

Syndicate Yourself

Use RSS feeds to build website traffic and keep your web presence up to date.
2 min read
Quiz: Blackberry or iPhone?
Technology

Quiz: Blackberry or iPhone?

Take this quiz to decide whether a Blackberry or an iPhone is right for you.
2 min read
Mobile Banking Tools
Finance

Mobile Banking Tools

Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance.
2 min read
The New Era of IM
Technology

The New Era of IM

Instant messaging has come a long way since the days of in-network AIM chatting.
3 min read
Manage Your Social Networks
Marketing

Manage Your Social Networks

Lost in the social networking jungle? These programs can help guide you through.
6 min read
Dimdim Delivers Web Conferencing for All
Technology

Dimdim Delivers Web Conferencing for All

The company's far-flung founders tackled their info-sharing issues by creating a powerful, open-source conferencing solution.
3 min read
8 Gadgets to Green Your Office
Starting a Business

8 Gadgets to Green Your Office

From printer ink to motion sensor light switches, you can save cash and go eco-friendly.
2 min read
Be a Better Networker
Marketing

Be a Better Networker

8 niche social networks deliver the introductions business owners need.
1 min read
Bringing Social Sites Together
Marketing

Bringing Social Sites Together

If you can't keep up with your social media goings-on, check out these 3 sites.
2 min read
A Roundup of Apps and Tools
Technology

A Roundup of Apps and Tools

Whether it's payment options or collaboration that's on your mind, we've got you covered.
3 min read
Get To Know Twitter
Marketing

Get To Know Twitter

Microblogging is fast becoming the way to connect and keep up.
2 min read
10 Blogs to Write Today
Marketing

10 Blogs to Write Today

If blogging is part of your marketing plan, get started on these ideas.
1 min read
