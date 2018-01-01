Francine Kizner

Marketing
Syndicate Yourself
Use RSS feeds to build website traffic and keep your web presence up to date.
Website Traffic
Technology
Quiz: Blackberry or iPhone?
Take this quiz to decide whether a Blackberry or an iPhone is right for you.
Finance
Mobile Banking Tools
Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance.
Technology
The New Era of IM
Instant messaging has come a long way since the days of in-network AIM chatting.
Marketing
Manage Your Social Networks
Lost in the social networking jungle? These programs can help guide you through.
Technology
Dimdim Delivers Web Conferencing for All
The company's far-flung founders tackled their info-sharing issues by creating a powerful, open-source conferencing solution.
Starting a Business
8 Gadgets to Green Your Office
From printer ink to motion sensor light switches, you can save cash and go eco-friendly.
Marketing
Be a Better Networker
8 niche social networks deliver the introductions business owners need.
Marketing
Bringing Social Sites Together
If you can't keep up with your social media goings-on, check out these 3 sites.
Technology
A Roundup of Apps and Tools
Whether it's payment options or collaboration that's on your mind, we've got you covered.
Marketing
Get To Know Twitter
Microblogging is fast becoming the way to connect and keep up.
Marketing
10 Blogs to Write Today
If blogging is part of your marketing plan, get started on these ideas.