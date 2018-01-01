Fred Brown

Fred Brown

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Next IT Corporation

Fred Brown is a calf roper turned entrepreneur. Brown is founder and CEO of Next IT, where he is revolutionizing technology's impact on business through his vision of personalizing and humanizing user interactions with technology through Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Brown is a graduate of Gonzaga University.

More From Fred Brown

When It Comes to Making Your Startup a Success It's Fire-Ready-Aim
Starting a Business

When It Comes to Making Your Startup a Success It's Fire-Ready-Aim

The reality of launching a business is you will have to figure out how to make it work with what you have.
8 min read
What an Angry Bull Taught a Future CEO About Doing a Job Even When the Boss Isn't Watching
Lessons

What an Angry Bull Taught a Future CEO About Doing a Job Even When the Boss Isn't Watching

Getting the job done, no matter what, is a value exalted far above just doing the job you're paid to do.
7 min read
7 Truths About Risk I Learned Riding the Rodeo Circuit
Risk

7 Truths About Risk I Learned Riding the Rodeo Circuit

Don't ever bet a weak hand and never make a bet that you aren't willing to lose.
7 min read
The Cowboy CEO's 8 Business Rules Learned Roping Cattle
Lessons

The Cowboy CEO's 8 Business Rules Learned Roping Cattle

The stamina needed to run a cattle in the merciless Canadian winters was a sound start for a life of business.
6 min read
