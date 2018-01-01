Fred Brown is a calf roper turned entrepreneur. Brown is founder and CEO of Next IT, where he is revolutionizing technology's impact on business through his vision of personalizing and humanizing user interactions with technology through Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Brown is a graduate of Gonzaga University.
Starting a Business
When It Comes to Making Your Startup a Success It's Fire-Ready-Aim
The reality of launching a business is you will have to figure out how to make it work with what you have.
Lessons
What an Angry Bull Taught a Future CEO About Doing a Job Even When the Boss Isn't Watching
Getting the job done, no matter what, is a value exalted far above just doing the job you're paid to do.
Risk
7 Truths About Risk I Learned Riding the Rodeo Circuit
Don't ever bet a weak hand and never make a bet that you aren't willing to lose.
Lessons
The Cowboy CEO's 8 Business Rules Learned Roping Cattle
The stamina needed to run a cattle in the merciless Canadian winters was a sound start for a life of business.