Gajendra Puri Goswami

Features Writer

7 Wearable Tech Gadgets Every Entrepreneur Must Own
Wearable Tech

The future of technology looks amazing
Snapchat Forays Into Video Originals & Elon Musk in Battle with Murdoch Junior: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Here's Why Apple Users Are Quickly Updating Their Devices To The New iOS12
Apple

Mixpanel recently reported that over 47 per cent users have successfully updated their Apple devices to iOS12
Google+ To Shut Down For Consumers As The Company Gets A Taste Of Breach Streak
Data Breach

After FB and Uber, Google Is Facing Flak For Compromising User Security
Flipkart Enters the Insurance Segment & IKEA's New Store in Mumbai: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
This Is The Most Sought After Smartphone Brand For Aspirational Indians (No, It's Not Apple)
Smartphones

A new survey by CyberMedia Research suggests that Indians are quickly moving over their predilection for Apple
Everything You Need To Know About The 'New' Google Assistant
Technology

The new interface of Google will be soon available for smartphone users in India
5 Super-Sleek Smartphones To Buy This October
Smartphones

Indian mobile customers have a lot to cheer about in October as smartphone companies prepare to launch a flurry of new phones
Elon Musk is Asking for Trouble Again & Google Goes Hands-Free: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
