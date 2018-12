Geoff Tuff

Guest Writer

Senior Leader of Innovation and Applied Design Practices at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Geoff Tuff is a principal of Deloitte and a senior leader of the innovation and applied design practices. Tuff is a co-author of Detonate: Why – and How – Corporations need to Blow up Best Practices (and Bring a Beginner’s Mind) to Survive (Wiley 2018).