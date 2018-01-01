Gil Michel-Garcia

Gil Michel-Garcia

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of WAFU Inc.

Gil Michel-Garcia is co-founder and CEO of WAFU Inc., a Montreal-based company that develops, produces and distributes a line of Japanese dressings and mayos under the WAFU brand name. Michel-Garcia has more than 15 years of global corporate legal and business experience, which he gained as a corporate securities lawyer at leading international law firms in Montreal, New York and London.

More From Gil Michel-Garcia

7 Steps to an Equity-Crowdfunding Offering
Equity Crowdfunding

7 Steps to an Equity-Crowdfunding Offering

Under the JOBS Act, small companies can now sell shares to accredited investors. Here's how to do it.
5 min read
