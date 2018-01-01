Greg Monaco

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Monaco Lange

Greg Monaco, is co-founder of global brand consultancy Monaco Lange, helping companies align around shared values and vision to tell their unique stories. He teaches brand writing at MediaBistro and is also a partner in Quantum Lead group, dedicated to developing conscious leaders to help manifest positive change.

More From Greg Monaco

Turn Your Staff Into a Sales Force
Company Culture

Turn Your Staff Into a Sales Force

All companies want motivated employees that bring inspiration and create customer goodwill.
4 min read
3 Benefits of a High-Performing Culture
Company Culture

3 Benefits of a High-Performing Culture

Culture makes the difference between winning and losing.
5 min read
To Attract and Retain Talent Focus on Your 'Why'
Company Culture

To Attract and Retain Talent Focus on Your 'Why'

Employers with a sincere sense of purpose have far fewer problems hiring and keeping strong teams.
4 min read
Some Lessons About Branding Distilled From the Life of an Old-School Moonshiner
Behind the Brand

Some Lessons About Branding Distilled From the Life of an Old-School Moonshiner

The legendary Popcorn Sutton was defiant, cantankerous and might have been a brilliant branding consultant if living within the law interested him.
5 min read
