Greg Reynoso
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder of Linq Magazine
Greg Reynoso is the founder of Linq Magazine, an online magazine showcasing the best independent music artists and rising brands. He enjoys music journalism and writing business-related content with substance.
Instagram's Verification Self-Submission Form Update Allows for a More Complete Verification Request
Instagram quietly updated the self-submission form to allow users to attach more information to their verification request.
