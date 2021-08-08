Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It has been nearly three years since Instagram, the video and photo sharing social networking service, introduced the in-app form for users to request a verified badge for their account. Recently the video and photo sharing social networking service quietly updated the self-submission form to request a verified badge. Now it's allowing users to attach more information to their verification request substantiating their notability.

What is a verified badge on Instagram?

Instagram explains that a verified badge is a blue check that appears next to an Instagram account's name when searching for an account, or when viewing the account profile. This blue check next to an Instagram account's name indicates that Instagram has confirmed that the account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents. The verified badge is a feature offered by Instagram that helps users find the real accounts of public figures and global brands that they enjoy, rather than an imposter or fan account.

In my opinion, a verified badge on Instagram or any other social media platform can be the instant credibility an individual or business needs that can increase viewership, conversions or conversation. Becoming verified on Instagram increases brand authenticity and creates social proof, a process which normally culminates over time for most individuals and brands. With an average of 1.16 billion monthly active users on Instagram, becoming notable enough to earn the blue check on the video and photo sharing social networking service should serve as a top priority for individuals and global brands offering a product or service.

What are the requirements to get a verification badge?

Instagram explains that the company reviews a number of factors when evaluating verification requests, determining if the account requesting the verified badge is authentic, unique and notable. Ensuring that your Instagram account does not violate Instagram's terms of use and community guidelines is important. Do not post content that may be flagged or taken down, as these policy violations will impact your chances of your account becoming eligible for a verified badge.

Old form and the updated form

Instagram launched its global verification form for notable public figures and brands in 2018, allowing users to submit the in-app form to request their account be verified. When initially introduced, the in-app verification form requested users to enter their full name and upload a photo of their valid government issued identification. Instagram further improved the form, allowing users to select a category that their account aligns with and an option to include their pseudonym. The updated verification request form now allows users to include who their general audience is. This added feature can be leveraged by creators within niche and micro-communities, which often consists of notable figures with dedicated audiences.

The second update to the Instagram verification request form allows users to attach up to 5 URLs to their request. This added feature allows users to include news article mentions, URLs to additional social media profiles or other URLs like a user's Wikipedia page. Combined, these added enhancements to the Instagram verification request form are welcome features that allow users to submit a more complete verification request. Users of the video and photo sharing social networking service will be able to access the updated verification request form within the Instagram mobile application as it becomes available.

