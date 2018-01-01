Howard S. Dvorkin

Entrepreneurship
3 Popular Trends Young Entrepreneurs Can't Afford to Follow
You need to focus on making money. Distractions can be fatal.
Business Failure
3 Surefire Ways for Successful Entrepreneurs to Lose It All
Entrepreneurs rushing to reach the proverbial next level often end up broke instead.
Motivation and Retention
Can't Compete With Google's Perks? Here's How to Keep Your Team Happy on a Startup Budget.
Do whatever you can do with everything you've got.
Social Entrepreneurship
How to be Charitable After a Mass Shooting Without Getting Sucked Into Political Controversy
We live in an odd time when even mass murder is a fraught issue but if your heart is in the right place you will find a way to help.
Young Entrepreneurs
Why Today's Children Don't Want to Grow Up and Start a Business
A new study says kids today don't crave being their own boss.
News and Trends
Will Equifax Make Money From Its Massive Security Breach?
The company that lost your most sensitive information will, for a fee, protect you from the people who stole it.
News and Trends
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030
Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Lessons
3 Money Lessons From Pro Athletes Who Went Broke
Don't just cheer from the sidelines. Learn from superstars who made big mistakes so you finish ahead of the game.
Credit Scores
Good News: Your Credit Score Might Just Get a Bump In the Right Direction
A FICO study found that public records of adverse civil judgments are too often wrong to rely on when calculating credit ratings.
Managing Employees
A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours
The best bosses arrive early, stay late and leave in the middle.
Finance
How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business
You can prosper in property regardless of what business you're in.
Finance
5 Good Reasons for Being Frugal Entrepreneurs Need to Remember When They Succeed
Before you had much revenue you kept a sharp eye on spending. Don't change just because you're making money now.