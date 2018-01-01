Howard S. Dvorkin

Entrepreneur, investor, personal finance advisor and author
Howard Dvorkin, CPA is the chairman of Debt.com, an entrepreneur, personal finance adviser, and author. He focuses his endeavors in consumer finance, technology, media and real estate industries. Money cannot buy happiness, but going into debt always buys misery. That’s why I launched Debt.com.

3 Popular Trends Young Entrepreneurs Can't Afford to Follow
Entrepreneurship

You need to focus on making money. Distractions can be fatal.
4 min read
3 Surefire Ways for Successful Entrepreneurs to Lose It All
Business Failure

Entrepreneurs rushing to reach the proverbial next level often end up broke instead.
6 min read
Can't Compete With Google's Perks? Here's How to Keep Your Team Happy on a Startup Budget.
Motivation and Retention

Do whatever you can do with everything you've got.
6 min read
How to be Charitable After a Mass Shooting Without Getting Sucked Into Political Controversy
Social Entrepreneurship

We live in an odd time when even mass murder is a fraught issue but if your heart is in the right place you will find a way to help.
3 min read
Why Today's Children Don't Want to Grow Up and Start a Business
Young Entrepreneurs

A new study says kids today don't crave being their own boss.
4 min read
Will Equifax Make Money From Its Massive Security Breach?
News and Trends

The company that lost your most sensitive information will, for a fee, protect you from the people who stole it.
5 min read
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030
News and Trends

Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
5 min read
3 Money Lessons From Pro Athletes Who Went Broke
Lessons

Don't just cheer from the sidelines. Learn from superstars who made big mistakes so you finish ahead of the game.
6 min read
Good News: Your Credit Score Might Just Get a Bump In the Right Direction
Credit Scores

A FICO study found that public records of adverse civil judgments are too often wrong to rely on when calculating credit ratings.
4 min read
A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours
Managing Employees

The best bosses arrive early, stay late and leave in the middle.
5 min read
How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business
Finance

You can prosper in property regardless of what business you're in.
5 min read
5 Good Reasons for Being Frugal Entrepreneurs Need to Remember When They Succeed
Finance

Before you had much revenue you kept a sharp eye on spending. Don't change just because you're making money now.
6 min read
