About Ivan Zak
Ivan "Zak" Zakharenkov is a veterinarian with 12 years of practice, an MBA in International Healthcare Management, a co-host at Consolidate That! and Veterinary Innovation Podcast, and an entrepreneur currently leading Veterinary Integration Solutions – the first Consolidator Operating Platform™.
