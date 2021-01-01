More From Jaimini Desai
3 Online Advertising Stocks to Buy Following Google’s Blowout Earnings
Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) reported strong earnings which showed an increase in ad spend and rates. Shutterstock (SSTK), Travelzoo (TZOO), and Brightcove (BCOV) are 3 online advertising stocks that will also benefit. .
3 Stocks to Buy as Energy Prices Heat Up
Sandridge Energy (SD), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), and Sunoco LP (SUN) are 3 energy stocks that are attractive on a fundamental basis. Further, the outlook for oil remains positive due to lower production and a surge in demand this summer.