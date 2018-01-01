Jan Norman

Leadership
It's Now Or Never
Procrastination prevention
How To: Set Prices
Is the price right? 9 steps to pricing your product or service for maximum profits.
If I'd Only Known...
What no one ever told me about running a business
Finance
How To: Factor
Get money to grow! Here's a little-known financing tactic even start-ups can use.
How To: Find Suppliers
Seeking suppliers? Our 11-step plan makes it simple.
How To: Buy Equipment
Get the most for your money without shopping 'til you drop.
How to: Manage Inventory
If you don't know what's in stock, there could be trouble in store.
How To: Find Distributors
These middlemen can get your product on store shelves. Here's how.
How To: Manage Your Cash Flow
You're making sales, but are you making money?
How To: Insure Your Homebased Business.
Don't take chances -- take steps to protect yourself.
How to Find Your First Customer
Not sure where those elusive customers are lurking? Here are 15 smart places to look.
Starting a Business
How To Negotiate A Lease
Get the best deal on a location
How To: Find The Perfect Location
6 factors to consider before setting your site
How To: Finance Your Business
Six sources of startup cash.