Jan Norman

More From Jan Norman

It's Now Or Never
Leadership

It's Now Or Never

Procrastination prevention
4 min read
How To: Set Prices

How To: Set Prices

Is the price right? 9 steps to pricing your product or service for maximum profits.
7 min read
If I'd Only Known...

If I'd Only Known...

What no one ever told me about running a business
8 min read
How To: Factor
Finance

How To: Factor

Get money to grow! Here's a little-known financing tactic even start-ups can use.
7 min read
How To: Find Suppliers

How To: Find Suppliers

Seeking suppliers? Our 11-step plan makes it simple.
7 min read
How To: Buy Equipment

How To: Buy Equipment

Get the most for your money without shopping 'til you drop.
6 min read
How to: Manage Inventory

How to: Manage Inventory

If you don't know what's in stock, there could be trouble in store.
7 min read
How To: Find Distributors

How To: Find Distributors

These middlemen can get your product on store shelves. Here's how.
8 min read
How To: Manage Your Cash Flow

How To: Manage Your Cash Flow

You're making sales, but are you making money?
6 min read
How To: Insure Your Homebased Business.

How To: Insure Your Homebased Business.

Don't take chances -- take steps to protect yourself.
5 min read
How to Find Your First Customer

How to Find Your First Customer

Not sure where those elusive customers are lurking? Here are 15 smart places to look.
5 min read
How To Negotiate A Lease
Starting a Business

How To Negotiate A Lease

Get the best deal on a location
7 min read
How To: Find The Perfect Location

How To: Find The Perfect Location

6 factors to consider before setting your site
5 min read
How To: Finance Your Business

How To: Finance Your Business

Six sources of startup cash.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.