Janean Chun

Selling to Kids? Hold the Meat
Marketing

Reach kids by simplifying their options.
2 min read
Good Time to Get a Deal on a Franchise
Starting a Business

In an effort to attract and assist franchisees, some systems are cutting franchise fees and other costs--sometimes by as much as two-thirds.
3 min read
Can <i>You</i> Buy a Big Franchise?
Finance

Can a small fish survive in a big pond? Yes--even in this economy, big franchises are seeking single-unit franchisees just like you.
4 min read
4 Advantages to Buying a Big-Name Franchise
Franchises

With borrowing leverage, purchasing power and marketing prowess already in place, big franchises handle much of the legwork.
4 min read
Girl Power

Young women learn what it takes to start a business.
3 min read
The Good Fight

Corporate America can't stop the entrepreneurial revolution. Come on, people! Who's with us?
11 min read
To Die For

Is your business hazardous to your health?
1 min read
What Price Principles?

In an ideal world, profits and principles co-exist. In the real world, it's not so easy.
4 min read
Missing Persons

When employees call in sick, it's your business that suffers.
3 min read
Out Of Business

What happens when your personal dream turns into every entrepreneur's nightmare?
6 min read
Making Magic

His basketball days behind him, superstar Magic Johnson is now busy scoring points in the world of business. Here's what he thinks, what he wants...and how he's going to get it.
15+ min read
To Tell The Truth

Fasten your seatbelts: We're about to shatter some of the most common small-business myths.
13 min read
Get A Clue

Unravel the mysteries of 1998's hottest franchising trends.
11 min read
Happiness Is...

We're getting richer, but we're not getting happier.
12 min read
Anatomy Of A Decade

The Legacy Of The 80's Lives On In The World Of Small Business.
13 min read
