Janean Chun

Marketing
Selling to Kids? Hold the Meat
Reach kids by simplifying their options.
Starting a Business
Good Time to Get a Deal on a Franchise
In an effort to attract and assist franchisees, some systems are cutting franchise fees and other costs--sometimes by as much as two-thirds.
Finance
Can You Buy a Big Franchise?
Can a small fish survive in a big pond? Yes--even in this economy, big franchises are seeking single-unit franchisees just like you.
Franchises
4 Advantages to Buying a Big-Name Franchise
With borrowing leverage, purchasing power and marketing prowess already in place, big franchises handle much of the legwork.
Girl Power
Young women learn what it takes to start a business.
The Good Fight
Corporate America can't stop the entrepreneurial revolution. Come on, people! Who's with us?
To Die For
Is your business hazardous to your health?
What Price Principles?
In an ideal world, profits and principles co-exist. In the real world, it's not so easy.
Missing Persons
When employees call in sick, it's your business that suffers.
Out Of Business
What happens when your personal dream turns into every entrepreneur's nightmare?
Making Magic
His basketball days behind him, superstar Magic Johnson is now busy scoring points in the world of business. Here's what he thinks, what he wants...and how he's going to get it.
To Tell The Truth
Fasten your seatbelts: We're about to shatter some of the most common small-business myths.
Get A Clue
Unravel the mysteries of 1998's hottest franchising trends.
Happiness Is...
We're getting richer, but we're not getting happier.
Anatomy Of A Decade
The Legacy Of The 80's Lives On In The World Of Small Business.