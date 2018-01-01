Jennifer Goforth Gregory has over 18 years professional writing experience and specializes in writing about small businesses. Her work has been published MSN Money, FOX Business and the Intuit Small Business Blog and American Express OPEN Forum.
Growth Strategies
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Connected Entrepreneur
How This CEO Slashed His Staff's Email Inboxes
This founder of onboarding software for small companies uses technology to contact customers and create a company culture for a remote team.
Connected Entrepreneur
How This CEO Went From 400 Different Passwords to Just One
This founder of a doggy boarding and daycare franchise uses apps to store passwords, stay connected to her workout buddies and handle travel plans.
Connected Entrepreneur
The Tools That Helped One Man Skip the Daily Staff Meeting
This founder uses apps to connect a team scattered across the globe.
Connected Entrepreneur
The Surprising Ways This 'Trep Uses SnapChat to Run His Recycling Business
This founder of a cell phone recycling company the tools that help him and his team run his business while on the road.
Connected Entrepreneur
The Apps That Help This Yoga Instructor Run Her Business from Half a World Away
Even a yoga instructor can benefit from file sharing tools and voice memo apps.
Connected Entrepreneur
How This Two-Person Company Runs Off Cell Phones
This co-founder of an organic chocolate milk company shares surprising ways he uses mobile apps to run his company.
Connected Entrepreneur
My Must-Have Apps: How a Cell Phone Repair CEO Uses His Smartphone to Stay Organized
Apps help this CEO track appointments, send flowers to his wife and stop losing his phone.
Connected Entrepreneur
Why This ‘Trep Asks Clients to Skype From the Bathroom
Allen Klevens, CEO of Tooshlights, shares the mobile tools that help him run his restroom lighting business.
Connected Entrepreneur
My Must-Have Apps: Tools for Paying Bills, Getting Around and Saving Time
This accountant shares how he uses technology to run his unique digital firm.
Connected Entrepreneur
My Must-Have Apps: Apps that Help This Founder Host Virtual Meetings and Get Her Kids Home From School
Apps help this CEO run a flexible jobs marketplace by day and balance demands from home by night.
Connected Entrepreneur
My Must-Have Apps: Tools for Running a Women's Retreat and Keeping Up With the Kids
This former hippie shares the apps and digital tools she uses run her business and keep in touch with both family and her industry.
Connected Entrepreneur
My Must-Have Apps: How a PR Exec Keeps Connected
This CEO runs three media companies and swears by these three apps to manage projects, build teamwork teamwork and cultivate new client relationships.
Entrepreneurs
My Must-Have Apps: The Digital Tools NatureBox's CEO Loves Right Now
The CEO of NatureBox shares the apps that help him build company culture, manage staff and keep in touch.
Growth Strategies
4 Ways to Maximize Your Loss Prevention Strategies
Ways to get the most from the theft prevention technology and techniques you're already using.