Jennifer Goforth Gregory has over 18 years professional writing experience and specializes in writing about small businesses. Her work has been published MSN Money, FOX Business and the Intuit Small Business Blog and American Express OPEN Forum.

Growth Strategies

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This founder of onboarding software for small companies uses technology to contact customers and create a company culture for a remote team.
4 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This founder of a doggy boarding and daycare franchise uses apps to store passwords, stay connected to her workout buddies and handle travel plans.
4 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This founder uses apps to connect a team scattered across the globe.
4 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This founder of a cell phone recycling company the tools that help him and his team run his business while on the road.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

Even a yoga instructor can benefit from file sharing tools and voice memo apps.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This co-founder of an organic chocolate milk company shares surprising ways he uses mobile apps to run his company.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

Apps help this CEO track appointments, send flowers to his wife and stop losing his phone.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

Allen Klevens, CEO of Tooshlights, shares the mobile tools that help him run his restroom lighting business.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This accountant shares how he uses technology to run his unique digital firm.
3 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

Apps help this CEO run a flexible jobs marketplace by day and balance demands from home by night.
4 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This former hippie shares the apps and digital tools she uses run her business and keep in touch with both family and her industry.
4 min read
Connected Entrepreneur

This CEO runs three media companies and swears by these three apps to manage projects, build teamwork teamwork and cultivate new client relationships.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

The CEO of NatureBox shares the apps that help him build company culture, manage staff and keep in touch.
4 min read
Growth Strategies

Ways to get the most from the theft prevention technology and techniques you're already using.
4 min read
