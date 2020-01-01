About Jillian Goldberg
Jillian Goldberg is the VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at GuardKnox, the automotive industry’s first Cybertech Tier supplier. Jillian develops and implements marketing strategies and business development activities with automotive manufacturers and suppliers across key markets.
More From Jillian Goldberg
Marketing Amid a Pandemic: 3 Ways to Adapt to the Paradigm Shift
If you can develop a resilient brand as the world has turned upside down, you'll be well-positioned to thrive when the crisis is finally in the rearview mirror.