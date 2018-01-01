Jim Marggraff is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to developing innovative technologies. Marggraff's latest company, Eyefluence, was recently acquired by Google. He also invented the LeapPad learning system and the Livescribe smartpen. Currently, he is working on a parenting book about raising a founder. To keep up with his work, follow him on Twitter at @JimMarggraff.
Leadership Qualities
Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.
People who bail on their plans or don't respect others' time rarely become either good leaders or good parents -- and certainly not effective ones.
Children
Teaching Your Kids About Entrepreneurship Isn't About 'Fair'
Help your children become confident leaders by focusing on the factors within their control instead of griping about fairness.
Children
3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur
Kids who feel lost in the face of adversity today will encounter substantial challenges in the "Fourth Revolution" of tomorrow.
Empathy
3 Tips for Raising Your Kids to Be Empathetic Entrepreneurs
Teaching children empathy now lays the foundation for a rewarding future, including in the business world.
Virtual Reality
Want to Stay Ahead of the Competition? Get Virtual.
Augmented and virtual reality can help you innovate in your field before you fall behind. Here are six ways to get started.