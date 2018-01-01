Jim Marggraff

Jim Marggraff

Guest Writer
Serial Entrepreneur and Parenting Author

Jim Marggraff is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to developing innovative technologies. Marggraff's latest company, Eyefluence, was recently acquired by Google. He also invented the LeapPad learning system and the Livescribe smartpen. Currently, he is working on a parenting book about raising a founder. To keep up with his work, follow him on Twitter at @JimMarggraff.

More From Jim Marggraff

Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.
Leadership Qualities

Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.

People who bail on their plans or don't respect others' time rarely become either good leaders or good parents -- and certainly not effective ones.
7 min read
Teaching Your Kids About Entrepreneurship Isn't About 'Fair'
Children

Teaching Your Kids About Entrepreneurship Isn't About 'Fair'

Help your children become confident leaders by focusing on the factors within their control instead of griping about fairness.
7 min read
3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur
Children

3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur

Kids who feel lost in the face of adversity today will encounter substantial challenges in the "Fourth Revolution" of tomorrow.
7 min read
3 Tips for Raising Your Kids to Be Empathetic Entrepreneurs
Empathy

3 Tips for Raising Your Kids to Be Empathetic Entrepreneurs

Teaching children empathy now lays the foundation for a rewarding future, including in the business world.
5 min read
Want to Stay Ahead of the Competition? Get Virtual.
Virtual Reality

Want to Stay Ahead of the Competition? Get Virtual.

Augmented and virtual reality can help you innovate in your field before you fall behind. Here are six ways to get started.
6 min read
