Serial Entrepreneur and Parenting Author

Jim Marggraff is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to developing innovative technologies. Marggraff's latest company, Eyefluence, was recently acquired by Google. He also invented the LeapPad learning system and the Livescribe smartpen. Currently, he is working on a parenting book about raising a founder. To keep up with his work, follow him on Twitter at @JimMarggraff.