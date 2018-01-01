Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison's award-winning stories have appeared in Smithsonian, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Private Clubs, This Old House, National Wildlife, Playboy, Reader's Digest, Utne Reader, and numerous other publications.

More From Jim Morrison

Living Large in 117 Square Feet
Business Unusual

Forget the McMansion. Tumbleweed Tiny House Company offers 21 floor plans for houses starting at 117 square feet.
5 min read
Geekbus Gives Future Entrepreneurs a Lift
Growth Strategies

The founders of a San Antonio coworking space have created an educational program on wheels intended to spark students' creative and entrepreneurial spirit.
4 min read
Think Coffee Provides a New Model for Sustainable Businesses
Growth Strategies

The New York-based coffee company puts farmers and their communities first.
3 min read
Website That Benefits Both Musicians and Fans
Entrepreneurs

Bandcamp simplifies music sales by handling all the back-end functions that enable artists to sell online without being forced into pricing structures.
3 min read
In Dangerous Jobs, Trust Is Vital
Growth Strategies

When your employees are risking their lives, building trust from the first day is even more important.
2 min read
The Man Behind a Budding Creative City
Growth Strategies

The efforts of one small-business owner are drawing young creatives to Norfolk, Va.
3 min read
