John Ruhlin

John Ruhlin

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of the Ruhlin Group

John Ruhlin is an entrepreneur, international speaker and author of Giftology. More relationship and referral strategies can be found at Giver's Edge.

Have You Made a Big Mistake? Here's Why That's Good News for Your Company.
Learning From Mistakes

Don't just say 'oops' and move on, because fixing a flub can be a prime opportunity for engendering customer loyalty.
6 min read
3 Things You Can Do to Get Your Customers Gabbing
Customer Feedback

Word of mouth is right down the street, at the corner of Extra Mile and Hard Work. Meet you there?
6 min read
OMG! Less Than a Week Until Christmas! 4 Ways to Find the Perfect Gift for a Relative Stranger.
Business Gifts

Know that that gift will be appreciated and maybe make you stand out to a new client or prospect.
6 min read
Low Cash Flow? Believe It or Not, You Should Spend More on Gifts.
Business Gifts

When your budget shrinks, that one great gift to the right person just might provide your company a needed shot in the arm.
7 min read
It's Likely That Your Favorite Nonprofit Wants 'Gifts,' Not Just Checks. Here's the Difference.
Philanthropy

Philanthropic gifts don't have to be tangible. To maximize your generosity and build your legacy, go beyond just sending cash donations.
6 min read
Giving Gifts Internationally: How to Wow Your Global Partners Every Time
Gifts

Understanding foreign gifting etiquette is key to navigating cultural differences and making a splash with your thoughtfulness.
5 min read
How to Build the Funny Bones of a Solid Business Relationship
Humor

Are you and your business partners humor-compatible? You can use your wit to stay tight-knit.
6 min read
Being a 'Boss' Entrepreneur Doesn't Mean You Have to Be Selfish
Bad Bosses

To truly achieve success in business, save the drama for Netflix and choose gratitude and generosity instead.
7 min read
3 Goodwill Gestures to Build Better Business Relationships
Giving

Mastering the art of giving will pay dividends. Here's how to do it meaningfully.
7 min read
4 Innovative Benefits That Will Help You Snag Top Talent
Benefits

Stop expecting exceptional candidates to jump for higher salaries. Instead, consider how to improve their quality of life.
5 min read
Should You Regret the Gift You Didn't Give That Client?
Business Gifts

To leave a lasting impression, give a gift at an unexpected time of year. Valentine's Day, anyone?
5 min read
Don't Assume What Gifts Potential Partners Want -- You Can't Afford to Be Wrong
Business Gifts

Treat your recipients' loved ones to something nice. Just stay away from their kids until you know them better.
5 min read
How to Guarantee Success With Your Launch-Party Swag
Marketing

Shoddy freebies and shortages make brands look disorganized and cheap. So plan very, very carefully..
5 min read
4 Ways to Reward Employees and Gain a Return on Investment
Employee Gifts

Giving thoughtful rewards to your employees boasts a ripple effect: You do good for them, they'll do good for you. And your company will soar.
5 min read
Building a Relationship With a CEO? Woo the Inner Circle First.
Networking

Come bearing gifts for assistants, event planners and interns.
5 min read
