John Shinal

How Social Media Startup Wildfire Was Bought By Google for $250 Million
Technology

The acquisition is the latest in a string of social media marketing companies being bought by large tech giants.
With a Dazzling Display, the New iPad Will Be Attractive for Many Business Owners
Technology

The latest iteration of Apple's popular tablet comes with a swath of new features that can be handy for business.
How Gowalla, Still in Startup Mode, Changed Direction -- Fast
Starting a Business

With Foursquare fast gaining ground, the location-service startup made difficult changes to its business model. What entrepreneurs can learn from the young company's pivot.
4 min read
Apple's iPhone 4S Announcement Disappoints
Technology

The unveiling of its newest iPhone on Tuesday disappointed some who were looking for a major technology upgrade for the device.
Facebook Offers Newbies a Step-by-Step Guide
Marketing

New guide is a big help for business owners new to the popular social network, but trial and error will still be required.
5 min read
Startup Strives to Make Customer Service a More 'Zen' Experience
Starting a Business

How three immigrant entrepreneurs found U.S. success in launching Zendesk.
5 min read
The Spark That Fuels Wildfire Interactive
Marketing

The adventurous couple looking to shake up the social-media marketing industry.
5 min read
What Apple's New Lion Means for Small-Business Users
Technology

Major upgrades to the Mac operating system could be a help to entrepreneurs looking to save money with remote workers.
