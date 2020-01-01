About Josh Weiss
An industry veteran with 20+ years experience in public relations and crisis communications, Josh launched 10 to 1 Public Relations in 2012 with an emphasis on building up a bank of good will for its clients to help them grow today while protecting against challenges tomorrow.
