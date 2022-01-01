Signing out of account, Standby...
Julie Kratz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Engagement Officer
Julie Kratz is a highly-acclaimed TEDx speaker and inclusive leadership trainer who led teams and produced results in corporate America. Promoting diversity, inclusion and allyship in the workplace, Julie helps organizations foster more inclusive environments.
Follow Julie Kratz on Social
Latest
Why Diversity Is Important as You Scale Your Business
Because diversity only gets harder as businesses scale, it is important to focus on diversity early.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Stephanie Mojica
Book Development Coach & Book Editor
-
Andrea Olson
CEO of Pragmadik
-
Meghan Gaffney
Co-Founder & CEO of Veda
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
John Kyle
Business Banker
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business coach
-
Luis Jorge Rios
Combat Veteran & Freelance Journalist