Julie Kratz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Engagement Officer

Julie Kratz is a highly-acclaimed TEDx speaker and inclusive leadership trainer who led teams and produced results in corporate America. Promoting diversity, inclusion and allyship in the workplace, Julie helps organizations foster more inclusive environments.

https://nextpivotpoint.com/

Julie Kratz

Workplace Diversity

Why Diversity Is Important as You Scale Your Business

Because diversity only gets harder as businesses scale, it is important to focus on diversity early.

