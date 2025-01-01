Kamales Lardi

Kamales Lardi is the author of Artificial Intelligence for Business and a recognised global keynote
speaker on AI transformation

Five essential skills for building AI-ready teams

AI is developing at a rapid pace and transforming the way global industries operate. As companiesaccelerate AI adoption in order to stay competitive and reap its potential benefits, the urgency forbuilding AI-ready capabilities in the organisation is increasing.

