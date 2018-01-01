Kamalika De

Freelancer, Entrepreneur India

An independent writer and journalist, Kamalika De regularly contributes to various leading online platforms. She has founded DoQuickly to offer simple hacks to do things quickly.

5 Proven Steps to Manage The Finance Of a Growing Company
Finance

5 Proven Steps to Manage The Finance Of a Growing Company

Here are five strategies to handle the finance and align your organization towards the roadmap of maximum profitability
4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Have Stress-free Vacation Without Losing Momentum or Sales
How To

How Entrepreneurs Can Have Stress-free Vacation Without Losing Momentum or Sales

If you plan ahead for your holiday travel, it can help you enjoy your trip without getting worried about losing the momentum or sales
6 min read
Bust Stress & Build Resilience With These Proven Techniques
Stress Management

Bust Stress & Build Resilience With These Proven Techniques

Cultivating own resilience is needed to manage stress in a long run
6 min read
How Appreciating Employees is Connected with Burgeoning Businesses
Managing Employees

How Appreciating Employees is Connected with Burgeoning Businesses

These three points show how appreciating employees can improve company culture and help a business grow
3 min read
How to Map Out Your Startup Business Expansion in a Volatile Market
Startups

How to Map Out Your Startup Business Expansion in a Volatile Market

These strategies will help startup businesses grow sustainably in an uncertain market.
5 min read
Can Chatbots Help E-commerce Businesses Increase Sales?
Chatbots

Can Chatbots Help E-commerce Businesses Increase Sales?

Chatbots are considered as the USP for ecommerce stores, helping them cultivate awesome shopping experience and streamline a vast matrix of customer interactions.
4 min read
4 Reasons You Don't Necessarily Need a College Degree to Earn Big
College

4 Reasons You Don't Necessarily Need a College Degree to Earn Big

You need much more than just a degree to become successful and earn big
4 min read
Top Traits of Successful Small Business Owners
Small Businesses

Top Traits of Successful Small Business Owners

Being clear about available funds, where to minimize cost, and how to make a wise decision while spending defines the success of a small business
4 min read
How to Plan Your Day as an Entrepreneur?
Entrepreneurs

How to Plan Your Day as an Entrepreneur?

Successful entrepreneurs set aside the first few hours of a day for doing high priority tasks to organize the entire day
4 min read
9 Tips to Help You Co-exist Peacefully With Difficult People
People Management

9 Tips to Help You Co-exist Peacefully With Difficult People

Try out these proven ways to deal with difficult people and see how magically they work out for you
7 min read
Why Women-only Networking Groups Don't Really Help
Networking

Why Women-only Networking Groups Don't Really Help

Irrespective of the gender, one should find a group that can fulfill his/ her objective
3 min read
3 Unmistakable Signs You are in a Toxic Workplace
Workplaces

3 Unmistakable Signs You are in a Toxic Workplace

When a workplace is not fair, it leaves a corrosive effect on the work culture and employees' morale
4 min read
7 Things to Know Before Relocating for a Job
Relocation

7 Things to Know Before Relocating for a Job

Relocation for a job can leave a great impact on both your personal and professional life. So it is important to take this decision after thoughtful deliberation
5 min read
#5 Things to Think of Before Launching a Fintech Startup
Startups

#5 Things to Think of Before Launching a Fintech Startup

Having a powerful PR plan will help you create a strong buzz for your product
4 min read
4 Lifestyle Changes You Must Adopt to Build Your Business While Working
Lifestyle

4 Lifestyle Changes You Must Adopt to Build Your Business While Working

You need to plan your entire day before so that you can find time to work on your business idea
4 min read
