Guest Writer
CEO of Guideline

Kevin Busque is founder and CEO of Guideline, one of the first all-inclusive, fee-free 401(k) platforms. Busque founded Guideline after seven years at TaskRabbit, the online mobile marketplace that he co-founded.

Everything Small Business Owners Need to Know About the 401(k) Match
401(k)s

Find out how best to offer this perk to your employees.
5 min read
It's National 401(k) Day. Here's How to Choose the Right One for Your Employees
401(k)s

A five-step process you can use for your business.
5 min read
Lucky Enough to Have Investors Banging Down Your Door? Here's How to Manage an Inbound-Driven Investment Round.
Raising Capital

Here are some things you can do to navigate the process to best leverage this existing interest.
5 min read
Can Main Street Businesses Thrive in the Trump Era?
Small Business Growth

Major policy developments are impacting smaller businesses and their employees.
5 min read
