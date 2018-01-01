Lena Elkins

Productivity
5 Productivity Truth Bombs From Millennial Powerhouses
The best hacks range from virtual assistants to timeless low-tech methods like to-do lists on paper the night before.
Growth Strategies
5 Tips for Scaling Your Influence as a Millennial Entrepreneur
Take a deep dive into the pool of influencers. You'll find large growth-hacking opportunities there.
Entrepreneurs
This is the Mindset to Stick by When You're Feeling Defeated in Your Business
Toxic negative thinking is the toughest barrier facing many entrepreneurs.