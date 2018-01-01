Lisa Girard is a freelance writer who covers topics as diverse as golf fashion, health and beauty, the hardware industry and small business interests. She also has been Senior Apparel Editor for PGA Magazine for more than a decade.
10 Questions to Ask When Preparing for a Trade Show
If you are considering exhibiting at a trade show, here is what you need to know to best strategize for the event.
10 Questions to Ask Before Quitting Your Day Job to Run Your Own Company
The dream of being one's own boss is what leads many people to start businesses, but don't be too hasty in leaving your bread-and-butter job.
10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Letting an Employee Go
Every time you are tempted to fire an employee, use it as an opportunity to look in the mirror and learn. The fact that an employee isn't performing according to your expectations may not be his problem, but yours.
10 Questions to Ask Yourself When Measuring Your Management Strengths
Managers often have no problem evaluating their employees' strengths and weaknesses, but taking stock of their own skills is just as important. Here are the 10 key questions to ask yourself when evaluating how well you manage people.
10 Questions to Ask Before Committing to a Business Partner
Having a partner could share the load...or create added burden.
10 Questions to Ask Before Applying for a Bank Loan
Here are some of the key issues to consider before starting your application.
10 Questions to Ask When Pricing Your Product
Read our guide to figuring out what you should be charging for your products and services.
10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Office
Here's a look at how to design or refashion your office to meet the requirements of today's fast-changing workplace.
10 Questions to Ask When Determining Your Salary
These guidelines will help you settle on the right amount for you and your business.
10 Questions to Ask Before Naming Your Business
A strong business name helps define your company in the market. Here is a guide to making yours meaningful and memorable.
Tipping Its Hat to a Younger Generation, Pukka Headwear Finds Success in the Golf Industry
After years of struggle, the golf cap company stands out in a crowded market with a customized approach to selling.
10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Choosing an Office Space
When setting up your base of operations for a startup, you have to think not only about location but also about your future needs. Here's what you need to remember before moving in.
10 Questions to Ask Before Selling Your Business
Selling a business should never be a spur-of-the-moment decision. Here's what you need to think about to figure it out.
Lessons in Persuasion From the Most Celebrated American Presidents
With a nod to Presidents' Day, we examine what entrepreneurs can learn from the White House's greatest communicators.
3 Ways to Turn Holiday Shoppers Into Year-Round Customers
Exceed customer expectations through everything from great customer service to surprise gifts.