Liz Elam is the founder of Link Coworking and Link Too, co-working spaces in Austin, Texas. She does interior design and space consulting through Powered by Link. Elam is the former president and founder of co-working network group the League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces and founder of national coworking association Coshare. Previously, Elam served as a sales executive at Dell. 

Why I Redesign the Office Every Week
The founder of a co-working space reveals the hidden benefits that come from regularly mixing up its composition and flow.
How to Find the Right Mentor for Your Startup
Looking for a keen mentor can be challenging. Entrepreneur Liz Elam offers some tips for scoring an ideal match.
Looking to Raise Capital? Exhaust All Your Options.
Entrepreneur Liz Elam shares her insights on raising capital to launch a startup.
When to Ditch the Coffee Shop for Co-Working
Workplace expert and entrepreneur Liz Elam on knowing when to say when to working out of your local café in favor of more professional accommodations.
3 Tips for Newbie Entrepreneurs on Starting a Business
Workplace expert and entrepreneur Liz Elam offers some advice about starting a business with little experience.
