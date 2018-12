Guest Writer

Founder of Link Coworking

Liz Elam is the founder of Link Coworking and Link Too , co-working spaces in Austin, Texas. She does interior design and space consulting through Powered by Link. Elam is the former president and founder of co-working network group the League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces and founder of national coworking association Coshare. Previously, Elam served as a sales executive at Dell.