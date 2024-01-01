Malak Fouad
Malak Fouad is the founder of A&T Media, a company that specializes in the creation of audio content in the form of podcasts. With an emphasis on high-quality production values, A&T Media is developing podcasts that are intellectually rigorous, attracting high caliber guests, as well as a select audience across the Middle East region and beyond. It is home to What I Did Next, one of Apple Podcasts’ Best Shows of 2021 and 2022, with Fouad herself as the host.
Latest
Entrepreneurial Lessons From The Frontlines Of The Podcasting Scene In The Middle East
Like all nascent industries, podcasting in the Middle East is an evolving medium. It is finding its footing as a communication channel, and as an additional tool in the marketers' arsenal.