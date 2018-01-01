Manoj Surya

Manoj Surya

Product Head, Way2Online Interactive India Pvt. Ltd.

More From Manoj Surya

Here's How You Can Learn to Handle Guilt to Have a Better Life
Entrepreneurs

Here's How You Can Learn to Handle Guilt to Have a Better Life

"My guiding principle is this: Guilt is never to be doubted." ― Franz Kafka
3 min read
Step by Step Guide to Reading 52 Books a Year
Books

Step by Step Guide to Reading 52 Books a Year

If you are reading speed is 20 pages/ hour(which is the average), keep 2 hours every day to hit 52 books a year
5 min read
#6 Things That Will Help You Have a Warrior's Mind
Motivation

#6 Things That Will Help You Have a Warrior's Mind

Mind can be tamed it's just a matter of right way of doing it and once tamed it becomes a wish fulfilling boon
4 min read
How to 10X Your Learning From Others' Experiences
Learning

How to 10X Your Learning From Others' Experiences

You can choose to learn all by yourself or learn from others experiences.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.