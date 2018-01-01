Mark Stevens is the CEO of MSCO, a management and marketing firm based in New York, and the author of Your Marketing Sucks and God Is a Salesman. He's a regular media commentator on business matters including marketing, management and sales. He's also the author of the marketing blog, Unconventional Thinking.
Leadership
Why Business Owners Should Never Be Happy
Every successful company is a work in progress, so your pursuit of better performance needs to be relentless.
Ready for Anything
How to Recession-Proof Your Sales Pitch
Four tips to boost sales, especially in a tough economy.
Marketing
How to Push Prospects 'Off the Fence'
Once you know your clients' fear factors, you can find ways around them.
Marketing
Salesmanship Lessons From Donald Trump
Practice the art of the thrill--dress to impress and go big or go home.
Marketing
Great Salesmanship Is a Way of Life
Make sales a seamless extension of every aspect of your life, and you'll see opportunities everywhere.
Marketing
How to Close More Sales
When you move from 'vacuum salesman' to trusted advisor you seal more deals.
Marketing
3 Weapons for the True Salesperson
No more hoping--true salespeople won't accept anything less than 'yes.'
Marketing
Avoid Stupid Sales Gimmicks
There's no need for tricks when you're driven by the timeless tools of the trade.
Marketing
Are You Wasting Time Waiting for Miracles?
A full pipeline won't fall into your lap--you have to make it happen.
Marketing
Celebrate Your Customers
Instead of saying 'thank you,' show customers some real appreciation by giving them your time.
Marketing
3 Deal-Killing Mistakes
Avoid these common blunders--or face suffering sales.
Marketing
Harness the Power of Surprise
Don't ask your prospects what they want--tell them what they need.
Marketing
Recruit a Virtual Sales Force With Your Blog
Put the internet to work for you and drive sales by connecting with your customers online.
Marketing
Make the Sale of the Century
If you can solve clients' problems instead of selling them products, you'll become part of the team--and get rich in the process.
Ready for Anything
In Sales, Give 'Em the Unexpected
Prospects are always waiting to crush your sales pitch--so don't give them one.