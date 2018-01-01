Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens is the CEO of MSCO, a management and marketing firm based in New York, and the author of Your Marketing Sucks and God Is a Salesman. He's a regular media commentator on business matters including marketing, management and sales. He's also the author of the marketing blog, Unconventional Thinking.

Why Business Owners Should Never Be Happy
Leadership

Every successful company is a work in progress, so your pursuit of better performance needs to be relentless.
How to Recession-Proof Your Sales Pitch
Ready for Anything

Four tips to boost sales, especially in a tough economy.
How to Push Prospects 'Off the Fence'
Marketing

Once you know your clients' fear factors, you can find ways around them.
Salesmanship Lessons From Donald Trump
Marketing

Practice the art of the thrill--dress to impress and go big or go home.
Great Salesmanship Is a Way of Life
Marketing

Make sales a seamless extension of every aspect of your life, and you'll see opportunities everywhere.
How to Close More Sales
Marketing

When you move from 'vacuum salesman' to trusted advisor you seal more deals.
3 Weapons for the True Salesperson
Marketing

No more hoping--true salespeople won't accept anything less than 'yes.'
Avoid Stupid Sales Gimmicks
Marketing

There's no need for tricks when you're driven by the timeless tools of the trade.
Are You Wasting Time Waiting for Miracles?
Marketing

A full pipeline won't fall into your lap--you have to make it happen.
Celebrate Your Customers
Marketing

Instead of saying 'thank you,' show customers some real appreciation by giving them your time.
3 Deal-Killing Mistakes
Marketing

Avoid these common blunders--or face suffering sales.
Harness the Power of Surprise
Marketing

Don't ask your prospects what they want--tell them what they need.
Recruit a Virtual Sales Force With Your Blog
Marketing

Put the internet to work for you and drive sales by connecting with your customers online.
Make the Sale of the Century
Marketing

If you can solve clients' problems instead of selling them products, you'll become part of the team--and get rich in the process.
In Sales, Give 'Em the Unexpected
Ready for Anything

Prospects are always waiting to crush your sales pitch--so don't give them one.
