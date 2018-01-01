Mark Stiving, PhD, MBA, is a recognized pricing expert with has more than 20 years' experience in helping businesses boost revenue and profit. He is also an instructor at Pragmatic Marketing. Mark is the author of Impact Pricing: Your Blueprint for Driving Profits, from Entrepreneur Press.
Pricing
3 Lessons About Setting Your Price Learned From a Vegas Prostitute
Every entrepreneur -- whatever his or her business -- needs to understand the essentials of how customers decide what is worth what.
Ready for Anything
7 Ways to Improve Pricing With a New Mix of Products
Consider these ways to increase earnings margins by experimenting with your line-up.
Ready for Anything
What You Need to Know About Pricing
Before you establish a pricing strategy, understand the concepts behind ideas like neutral, penetration, skimming and value-based pricing.
Finance
Pricing a Product? Read This First
Consumers ask two questions before purchasing a product or service. Their answers should factor into your pricing strategy. Here's how.
Finance
Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price
Before you figure out your pricing, figure out your business.
Finance
How to Survive a Price War
Companies don't win a price war. They survive it. Strategize ahead of time how you will respond to competitor price changes.
Finance
Four Rules for Pricing Products
Before you put a price tag on a product or service, find out how much customers value it.
Finance
Why You Don't Want to Be the Low-Cost Leader
Before you decide to price your products lower than the competition, let us talk you out of it.