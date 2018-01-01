Mark Stiving

Guest Writer
Speaker, writer, coach and consultant

Mark Stiving, PhD, MBA, is a recognized pricing expert with has more than 20 years' experience in helping businesses boost revenue and profit. He is also an instructor at Pragmatic Marketing. Mark is the author of Impact Pricing: Your Blueprint for Driving Profits, from Entrepreneur Press.

More From Mark Stiving

3 Lessons About Setting Your Price Learned From a Vegas Prostitute
Pricing

Every entrepreneur -- whatever his or her business -- needs to understand the essentials of how customers decide what is worth what.
4 min read
7 Ways to Improve Pricing With a New Mix of Products
Ready for Anything

Consider these ways to increase earnings margins by experimenting with your line-up.
4 min read
What You Need to Know About Pricing
Ready for Anything

Before you establish a pricing strategy, understand the concepts behind ideas like neutral, penetration, skimming and value-based pricing.
6 min read
Pricing a Product? Read This First
Finance

Consumers ask two questions before purchasing a product or service. Their answers should factor into your pricing strategy. Here's how.
6 min read
Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price
Finance

Before you figure out your pricing, figure out your business.
4 min read
How to Survive a Price War
Finance

Companies don't win a price war. They survive it. Strategize ahead of time how you will respond to competitor price changes.
5 min read
Four Rules for Pricing Products
Finance

Before you put a price tag on a product or service, find out how much customers value it.
4 min read
Why You Don't Want to Be the Low-Cost Leader
Finance

Before you decide to price your products lower than the competition, let us talk you out of it.
5 min read

Books by Mark Stiving

Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From
