Matt Winn

Matt Winn

Guest Writer
Senior Marketing Communications Manager

Matt Winn is Volusion's Marketing Communications Manager, where he helps oversee the organization's branding and communications efforts. Matt has created hundreds of articles, videos and seminars on all things ecommerce, ranging from online marketing to web design and customer experience.

More From Matt Winn

Smaller Online Retailers Seem Immune to the Holiday Frenzy
Holiday Marketing

Smaller Online Retailers Seem Immune to the Holiday Frenzy

Christmas sales are significant online but smaller sites unable to compete with either big box stores or Amazon are focused on the basics.
4 min read
5 Ways Your Small Businesses Can Topple Amazon This Holiday Season
Ecommerce

5 Ways Your Small Businesses Can Topple Amazon This Holiday Season

While the holiday season is an exciting time for entrepreneurs, the one major obstacle small-business owners will face is competing with the almighty Amazon.
6 min read
5 Ways to Make Your Coupons Stand Out From the Pack
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Make Your Coupons Stand Out From the Pack

People still love coupons, but these days it's increasingly hard to stand out with your offer. Here are fives ways to get customers to take notice of your brand and start buying.
4 min read
Tips for Ringing in Sales This Holiday Shopping Season
Ready for Anything

Tips for Ringing in Sales This Holiday Shopping Season

For online retailers, it is never too early to start your holiday strategy. Here is a month-by-month guide for making your holidays bright.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.