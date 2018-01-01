Matt Winn is Volusion's Marketing Communications Manager, where he helps oversee the organization's branding and communications efforts. Matt has created hundreds of articles, videos and seminars on all things ecommerce, ranging from online marketing to web design and customer experience.
Holiday Marketing
Smaller Online Retailers Seem Immune to the Holiday Frenzy
Christmas sales are significant online but smaller sites unable to compete with either big box stores or Amazon are focused on the basics.
Ecommerce
5 Ways Your Small Businesses Can Topple Amazon This Holiday Season
While the holiday season is an exciting time for entrepreneurs, the one major obstacle small-business owners will face is competing with the almighty Amazon.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways to Make Your Coupons Stand Out From the Pack
People still love coupons, but these days it's increasingly hard to stand out with your offer. Here are fives ways to get customers to take notice of your brand and start buying.
Ready for Anything
Tips for Ringing in Sales This Holiday Shopping Season
For online retailers, it is never too early to start your holiday strategy. Here is a month-by-month guide for making your holidays bright.