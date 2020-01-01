Mimi Doe

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CoFounder of Top Tier Admissions

About Mimi Doe

College admissions guru, Mimi Doe, Co-founder of Top Tier Admissions and the internationally acclaimed Application Boot Camps®, has helped students from around the world gain acceptance to top schools for 20+ years. Mimi’s work has been covered everywhere from Oprah magazine to The New York Times.

More From Mimi Doe

10 Tips to Get into Undergraduate Business Programs
Education

10 Tips to Get into Undergraduate Business Programs

These tips will help young entrepreneurs find admissions success in an overcrowded landscape of undergraduate business programs.
5 min read