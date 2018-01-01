Mohit Rao

Mohit Rao

Mind Reader & Corporate Trainer

Mind Reader & Corporate Trainer Mohit Rao has captured the attention of the corporate audience through his unique Shows and skills.  Mohit engages the audiences with his mindboggling Acts in Mind Reading, Telepathy, mass Hypnosis, Dream analysis and so on. The Show builds to a mega-finale of precisely predicting the exact closing of the BSE Sensex, down to the last decimal. 

More From Mohit Rao

#8 Tips for Entrepreneurs To Come Up With Great Ideas
Ideas

#8 Tips for Entrepreneurs To Come Up With Great Ideas

Your mind is always going to be the battleground for a lot of ideas before they move to phase 2 of reality.
5 min read
# 10 Essential Attributes Of An Entrepreneurial Mind
Start-up Opportunity

# 10 Essential Attributes Of An Entrepreneurial Mind

Look at the business from a third person perspective to deliver value from customers' perspective and not what we think is value
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.