Nadjya Ghausi

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing, Prezi
As VP of marketing at Prezi, Nadjya Ghausi loves building all-star teams with the power to drive global market leadership. One of the things she values most at Prezi is the ability to combine technology, data and innovative storytelling to develop an authentic brand.

More From Nadjya Ghausi

Sorry, Goldfish: People's Attention Spans Aren't Shrinking, They're Evolving
Focus

We're ignoring a lot of the torrent of information coming at us constantly, but we can focus just fine on what is important.
8 min read
Win More Business by Copying Nike's Storytelling Playbook
Storytelling

Nike has long marketed its shoes as just one part of a larger story of aspiration and achievement.
7 min read
TED Talk's Head of Conferences Reveals the Secret to Giving a Better Presentation, Every Time
Storytelling

Cultivate your own storytelling technique to create an engrossing talk for any audience.
6 min read
