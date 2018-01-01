Neil Parmar

Neil Parmar's work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, SmartMoney Magazine, The Huffington Post and Psychology Today, and he's been interviewed on CNN, ABC News, Fox News and radio shows in the U.S. and U.A.E. In 2012, former President Bill Clinton announced that Parmar was among one of three winning teams, out of 4,000 applicants, who won the Hult Global Case Challenge and $1 million to help SolarAid, Habitat for Humanity and One Laptop per Child. Most recently, Parmar was an assistant business editor and writer for The National, a newspaper based in the Middle East.

Why Microsoft, Chase and Others Are Hiring More People With Autism
Project Grow

It's good for business, they say: Adding 'neurodiversity' means bringing in employees with particularly coveted skills.
7 min read
Check Out the 'Living Pictures' That Could Revolutionize the Ad Industry
Business Unusual

Cinemagraphs – still photos with a moving element – can be captivating. But are they just a passing gimmick?
5 min read
Using Delays to Your Advantage: Lessons From the Launch of Gesture-Controlled Gadget Myo
Next Big Thing

Don't let your product's launch get in the way of building your business.
6 min read
Can This Mattress Startup Wake Up a Sleepy Market?
Business Unusual

Casper raised $13.1 Million in Series A funding last week. We explain what this unique startup needs to do to battle sleeping giants like Simmons, Serta and Sealy.
5 min read
Can Giveback Programs Help School Supplies Sellers Stand Out?
Business Unusual

These businesses are borrowing tricks from social entrepreneurs to break into the commodities market.
4 min read
A Netflix for Legos – Building a Startup Brick by Brick
Business Unusual

Toy rental is the latest entrant to the sharing economy. Pley shares its strategy for navigating this emerging – and fickle – industry.
5 min read
Is it Time to Give In? How to Know for Sure.
Winning Strategies

No entrepreneur wants to pull the plug on a startup. Science sheds some light on why we can't always tell when enough is enough.
5 min read
4 Ways to Manage -- from the Sick Bed
Connected Entrepreneur

Get ready to delegate, over-communicate and get the rest you need.
5 min read
Running a Home Business? With a Spouse? How to Cope.
Productivity

Working from home can get complicated when your better half is there with you. We share tips on how to cope.
4 min read
Data Is the Secret to this $15 Million Supper Club's Success
Business Unusual

Some restaurant owners and chefs might cringe, but Dinner Lab's model shows certain advantages for getting a side of data with each dish served.
5 min read
Breaking Into a Tough Market? Lessons From 'Cereal' Entrepreneurs
Business Unusual

There's opportunity in every industry, including the established ones, like breakfast cereal. To find success, you just need to think strategically.
5 min read
Can Social Entrepreneurship Transform House Sales?
Business Unusual

This startup is using the give-back model to help reform the real estate industry.
5 min read
Failure: Go From Moping to Hoping
Leadership

Fail. Hope. Repeat. How a few simple steps can help you spring back if your startup fails.
4 min read
Corporate Courtships: How Social Businesses Can Seal the Deal
Social Entrepreneurship

Partnering with the wrong corporation can spell disaster for a growing social enterprise. Here's what to consider before getting wed to a new initiative.
5 min read
Want to Get Money From Mark Cuban? Here's How.
Trep Talk

Getting the Dallas Mavericks owner to invest in your startup is easier than you think. Entrepreneurs who've successfully done so—and Cuban himself—weigh in on what to keep in mind.
5 min read
