Nick Candito

Baby Boomers and Millennials
5 Ways to Help Your Aging Workforce Embrace Digital Transformation
Baby boomers may be reluctant to dive into digital tools. But they should be encouraged, because they still have so much to offer.
Trends
Workplace Revolution: Key Trends Changing How Work Is Getting Done in 2017
We are just at the start of an enterprise renaissance where companies (and people) are hungry for a simple way to do work.
Efficiency
How Inefficient Processes Are Hurting Your Company
Siloed, difficult-to-use business systems complicate processes and hamper operations. Is this true of your organization?