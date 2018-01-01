Nick Candito

Guest Writer
Nick Candito is co-founder and chief executive officer at Progressly, which helps customers transform the way they do business. He previously served as head of User Success and Business Operations for RelateIQ', which was acquired by Salesforce.com in August 2014 as the first automatic and intelligent CRM solution.

More From Nick Candito

5 Ways to Help Your Aging Workforce Embrace Digital Transformation
Baby Boomers and Millennials

Baby boomers may be reluctant to dive into digital tools. But they should be encouraged, because they still have so much to offer.
6 min read
Workplace Revolution: Key Trends Changing How Work Is Getting Done in 2017
Trends

We are just at the start of an enterprise renaissance where companies (and people) are hungry for a simple way to do work.
4 min read
How Inefficient Processes Are Hurting Your Company
Efficiency

Siloed, difficult-to-use business systems complicate processes and hamper operations. Is this true of your organization?
7 min read
