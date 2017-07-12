Digital transformation was once something to put on the corporate wish-list for "next year" -- an undefined goal having something to do with computers and software that would be helpful but wasn't a top priority, given more pressing matters.

This is no longer the case. With the uptake of the cloud -- both on the user and enterprise sides -- and myriad other technologies such as BYOD (bring-your-own-device) that are making our world faster, more distributed and more connected, companies embracing digital transformation are the ones not only staying alive but thriving.

Yet one challenge here may be getting older workers -- baby boomers -- comfortable with the changes going on in American companies. Those companies rely to a great extent on the knowledge and expertise of their older employees: Lose their engagement, and you'll lose their knowledge. Lose their knowledge, and you'll lose decades of work and insight.

Which means we need to hold on to the knowledge of aging workers as well as keep them engaged in this new age of information overload. And that's a challenge.

With information still growing at exponential rates, employees can't always find what they need, even with technology advances. Combine this with the "need for speed" -- the rapid pace of today's work environment forcing employees to work faster and more collaboratively to get their jobs done -- and you have a tough scenario.

As enterprise demographics continue to skew to millennials, companies are having a hard time meeting the varying needs of a multi-generational workforce. But there are certain things companies can do to not lose out on the knowledge of their most experienced employees.

Here are five ways enterprises can help an aging workforce embrace digital transformation.