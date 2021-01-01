Par Chadha

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder, CEO, and CIO of HandsOn Global Management

Par Chadha is the founder, CEO, and CIO of HGM Fund, a family office. Chadha also serves as chairman of Exela Technologies and is the co-founder and owner of Rule 14. He currently holds and manages investments in the evolving financial technology, health technology and communications industries.

Success Strategies

Top 5 Tips to Successfully Begin Investing in SMBs

For investors focusing on the B2B market, there are many benefits to be had by turning their attention to the SMB sector as well.

