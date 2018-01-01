Peter Alexander

Peter Alexander is vice president of worldwide commercial marketing at Cisco Systems Inc., the leading supplier of networking equipment and network management for the internet.

More From Peter Alexander

Use Data to Build Customer Loyalty
Marketing

Use Data to Build Customer Loyalty

A foundation of relevant customer data can help you establish effective loyalty programs.
8 min read
Rolling Out an IP Telephony System
Growth Strategies

Rolling Out an IP Telephony System

If done right, merging voice and data can really benefit your business.
9 min read
Building a Better Communications System
Growth Strategies

Building a Better Communications System

When it comes to phone systems, the possibilities are nearly endless. Determine which one is right for you.
7 min read
What a VAR Can Do for Your Business
Growth Strategies

What a VAR Can Do for Your Business

The right value-added reseller can give your company the technological support it needs to stay competitive.
5 min read
Should You Start a Business Blog?

Should You Start a Business Blog?

Why you should consider a small-business blog--and how you can start one
6 min read
Crafting a Technology Security Plan
Technology

Crafting a Technology Security Plan

Keeping your networks secure and your data safe is critical to the success of your business.
6 min read
Choosing the Best Data Storage Solution
Technology

Choosing the Best Data Storage Solution

Small businesses have a growing need for more data storage space. Here's how to decide which option is right for you.
7 min read
Tech Trends: 4 Technologies for Growing Your Business
Technology

Tech Trends: 4 Technologies for Growing Your Business

Now's a great time to set your goals for 2007, and these technologies can help you meet them.
6 min read
Tech Solutions That Help Keep Customers Satisfied
Technology

Tech Solutions That Help Keep Customers Satisfied

Business success isn't just about getting new customers--it's about holding onto the ones you've got. Technology can help.
6 min read
The Weakest Link in Network Security
Technology

The Weakest Link in Network Security

Viruses and spyware threaten your data security--but carelessness can be an even bigger threat.
7 min read
Upgrading Your IT Equipment
Growth Strategies

Upgrading Your IT Equipment

Is it time to upgrade? Here's how to decide--and how to save money.
6 min read
How to Find IT Help
Growth Strategies

How to Find IT Help

Spending too much time on IT issues? It may be time to hire outside help. Our expert tells you how.
5 min read
How to Cut Tech Costs
Technology

How to Cut Tech Costs

Acquiring new technology doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Save money every time with these tech-buying tips.
6 min read
Why You Need IP Communications
Technology

Why You Need IP Communications

IP Communications can help grow your business. But to succeed, you must design the system before you switch.
6 min read
Is Your Tech Impeding Your Biz Growth?
Technology

Is Your Tech Impeding Your Biz Growth?

Are you outgrowing your communications technology? Help your business compete by building a strong network foundation.
5 min read
