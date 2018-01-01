Puneet Mehta

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of MobileROI and MyCityWay

Puneet Mehta is CEO of New York City msg.ai, a company with an artificial intelligence platform for conversation commerce. He is also co-founder of MobileROI, a context- and situation-aware mobile-marketing automation platform, and MyCityWay, offering a context-aware urban mobility platform.  As a Wall Street tech executive, Mehta built platforms to power large-scale trading systems and help high-frequency trading desks predict trends.  

