Rachel Meranus

Rachel Meranus is vice president of communications at PR Newswire, an online press release distribution network based in New York. Get more information about PR Newswire and public relations with their PR Toolkit for small businesses.

More From Rachel Meranus

Winning Award Competitions
Marketing

Winning Award Competitions

Five steps to find and submit the best application and publicize your win.
4 min read
Five Ways to Build Public Speaking into Your Marketing Plan
Marketing

Five Ways to Build Public Speaking into Your Marketing Plan

No news to buzz about? Speaking engagements to generate publicity. Here's how to make the most of your efforts.
5 min read
Spotlighting Your Social Responsibility
Growth Strategies

Spotlighting Your Social Responsibility

Strategies to keep people from thinking you're only in it for the money
6 min read
How to Judge Media Opportunities
Marketing

How to Judge Media Opportunities

With a little risk/reward research, you can avoid the pitfalls of negative media coverage.
6 min read
Grab the Holiday Spotlight
Marketing

Grab the Holiday Spotlight

These simple tricks of the trade can help you make the most of your seasonal PR efforts.
4 min read
Don't Let Your Video Get Lost in the Crowd
Technology

Don't Let Your Video Get Lost in the Crowd

Use these expert tips to create content that gets you noticed.
5 min read
Do Your Videos Command Attention?
Marketing

Do Your Videos Command Attention?

Use these expert tips to create content that gets you noticed.
5 min read
Sharpen Your Social Media Intelligence
Marketing

Sharpen Your Social Media Intelligence

Proactively monitor how your company is represented in blogs, Facebook or Twitter.
6 min read
Become an Industry Expert
Marketing

Become an Industry Expert

Offering your wisdom to the media is a great way to further your brand.
4 min read
Take Advantage of Twitter
Marketing

Take Advantage of Twitter

How to leverage the latest social media craze to benefit your business
7 min read
Do More with Less
Marketing

Do More with Less

New communications and PR tools offer marketers less costly (and equally effective) alternatives for building brand and product awareness
5 min read
Unearth the Hidden Publicity Gems in Your Business
Marketing

Unearth the Hidden Publicity Gems in Your Business

Build exposure for your brand by showing off your company's expertise and top employees in trade magazines.
5 min read
Reaching Beyond Borders
Growth Strategies

Reaching Beyond Borders

With Web 2.0, opportunities abound for small businesses to target customers far and wide.
5 min read
Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks
Marketing

Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks

Understanding the changing face of journalism can be the key to getting more coverage for your business.
5 min read
Become the Key(word) Master
Marketing

Become the Key(word) Master

Choose your words wisely for SEO success.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.