Renee Yeager

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Yeager Marketing

Renee Yeager is the Founder and CEO of Yeager Marketing, a Phoenix-based creative marketing agency. For over 20 years, she has developed award-winning marketing strategies and campaigns for some of the leading technology companies in the world. Yeager has worked for Avnet, Viasoft, Mastering Computers, myGeek.com and Frost and Sullivan Research.

3 Considerations for Increasing Engagement With Your Content
Content Marketing

3 Considerations for Increasing Engagement With Your Content

Whoever you think is your target audience, make sure that they really are.
5 min read
B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire
Social Media Marketing

B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire

A strong storytelling strategy will expand your reach.
5 min read
3 Easy Ways to Get More from Your Brand's B2B Content
Marketing Strategies

3 Easy Ways to Get More from Your Brand's B2B Content

Leverage the content your audience loves and build on strong topics to grow your reach.
5 min read
4 Ways a 'Data-Driven' Approach Anticipates Buyer Behavior
Big Data

4 Ways a 'Data-Driven' Approach Anticipates Buyer Behavior

Aren't you glad we don't have to rely solely on focus groups and surveys anymore?
5 min read
4 Ways to Increase Revenue Through a Partner Channel
Ready for Anything

4 Ways to Increase Revenue Through a Partner Channel

Effective pairing includes first finding the most logical fit and providing your new partner the proper sales tools.
6 min read
Want Digital Marketing to Work For You? Integrate Some Analog Thinking.
Online Marketing

Want Digital Marketing to Work For You? Integrate Some Analog Thinking.

Remember direct mail? It's baacck! And it's a great complement to your online efforts.
4 min read
It's Time to Create Content That Customers Actually Want
Marketing Strategies

It's Time to Create Content That Customers Actually Want

Remember: It's not about you -- it's about them.
6 min read
How to Find Your Next Marketing Rock Star (Infographic)
Ready for Anything

How to Find Your Next Marketing Rock Star (Infographic)

Check out these essential qualities for success and ways to keep a top performer.
2 min read
3 Marketing Tactics to Avoid Next Year
Marketing

3 Marketing Tactics to Avoid Next Year

Here instead are some worthy approaches to take for your promotional efforts in 2015.
5 min read
4 Ways to Revamp Your Marketing to Mesmerize the Crowd
Communications

4 Ways to Revamp Your Marketing to Mesmerize the Crowd

The business world is filled to the brim with ambitious entrepreneurs, million-dollar ideas and interesting stories, so the challenge is cutting through the noise to gain notice.
5 min read
5 Things CEOs Don't Ask About Marketing, But Should
Ready for Anything

5 Things CEOs Don't Ask About Marketing, But Should

A solid partnership between management and the department can lead to better results and increased profits.
5 min read
