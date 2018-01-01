Roger Dooley

Business Partnership
Never Underestimate Just How Stressful a Business Partnership Can Be
Take steps early to prevent big problems later.
Finance
How Putting Profit First Prevents Entrepreneurial Crises
I could have avoided a million-dollar bank scare with the strategies in Mike Michalowicz's book, Profit First.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways Buying Lunch for a Client Makes You More Persuasive
Research shows there are many unexpected benefits from picking up the tab for lunch, aside from deducting your meal.
Marketing
3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'
The new book includes a combination of big-picture insights and actionable tactics that will make this an instant classic.