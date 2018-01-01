Roger Dooley

Guest Writer
Author, Keynote Speaker, Entrepreneur
Roger Dooley is the author of Brainfluence: 100 Ways to Persuade and Convince Consumers with Neuromarketing (Wiley), and writes the popular blog Neuromarketing. He is the founder of Dooley Direct, a marketing consultancy, and co-founded College Confidential, the leading college-bound website. He’s been a serial entrepreneur since he left a senior strategy position at a Fortune 1000 company to enter the then-nascent home computer market.

More From Roger Dooley

Never Underestimate Just How Stressful a Business Partnership Can Be
Business Partnership

Never Underestimate Just How Stressful a Business Partnership Can Be

Take steps early to prevent big problems later.
6 min read
How Putting Profit First Prevents Entrepreneurial Crises
Finance

How Putting Profit First Prevents Entrepreneurial Crises

I could have avoided a million-dollar bank scare with the strategies in Mike Michalowicz's book, Profit First.
7 min read
5 Ways Buying Lunch for a Client Makes You More Persuasive
Ready for Anything

5 Ways Buying Lunch for a Client Makes You More Persuasive

Research shows there are many unexpected benefits from picking up the tab for lunch, aside from deducting your meal.
6 min read
3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'
Marketing

3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'

The new book includes a combination of big-picture insights and actionable tactics that will make this an instant classic.
5 min read
