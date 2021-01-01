Ross Franklin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise
Ross Franklin is a best-selling author and is ranked as one of the top five wellness entrepreneurs in the US. He is the CEO and founder of Pure Green, one of the fastest-growing juice bar franchises in the United States. He is also a highly sought-after keynote speaker.
Follow Ross Franklin on Social
Latest
The Key to Improving Communication? Hint: It's Not What You Say.
Learn how to improve your ability to influence others by focusing on your tone and body language instead of your words.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Pierre Subeh
Founder & CEO of X Network
-
-
-
Lewis Schenk
Director of Boost Media Agency
-
Frances Dodds
Deputy Editor of Entrepreneur
-
Neil Chilson
Senior Technology and Innovation Research Fellow, Stand Together
-