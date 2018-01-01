Safaa Nhairy

Safaa Nhairy

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Blogger and Speaker

Safaa Nhairy is an entrepreneur, blogger and speaker. She has founded Leader Media in London and iMediaRt in Casablanca. Both companies are communications agencies specializing in media relations, PR, event management and copywriting services. She has also launched and run several other ventures and is always on the lookout for the next opportunity. 

Safaa also teaches and gives seminars. Passionate about helping the youth help themselves, she blogs regularly and posts videos on her YouTube channel on topics of entrepreneurship, leadership & communication. She dedicates a lot of her personal time mentoring and coaching young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Safaa contributes to Entrepreneur Middle East and writes about entrepreneurship and business-building. After Casablanca, Washington DC and London, she currently resides in Paris. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication from George Mason University in Virginia, USA as well as a Master's degree in International Commercial Law from City University in London, England.

More From Safaa Nhairy

10 Best Practices To Turn Your Blogging Passion Into A Money-Making Business
Growth Strategies

10 Best Practices To Turn Your Blogging Passion Into A Money-Making Business

With an internet connection, a laptop and a camera, today's young entrepreneur can run an empire from their bedroom.
6 min read
What Running A Business In Morocco Has Taught Me
Morocco

What Running A Business In Morocco Has Taught Me

Launching and running a business in Morocco belongs to the fierce and fearless.
12 min read
Eight Mistakes Moroccan SMEs Make With Customer Service
Customer Service

Eight Mistakes Moroccan SMEs Make With Customer Service

How Moroccan entrepreneurs send their customers into the arms of their competitors and what they can do about it.
7 min read
Ten Mistakes You Might Be Making As An Entrepreneur In Morocco
Learning From Mistakes

Ten Mistakes You Might Be Making As An Entrepreneur In Morocco

Uncertainties and lack of information are some of the challenges young entrepreneurs face in Morocco, which often leads them to make mistakes that can be rather costly.
6 min read
Challenges Aplenty, But Opportunities Exist Too: Morocco's Argan Oil Industry
Morocco

Challenges Aplenty, But Opportunities Exist Too: Morocco's Argan Oil Industry

With large cosmetic brands integrating argan oil into their product lines, this natural product endemic to Morocco has now become a "must-have" in the beauty business.
5 min read
The Changing Face of Entrepreneurship in Morocco
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The Changing Face of Entrepreneurship in Morocco

Despite the complexity of the markets and the scarcity of the resources available, young Moroccan entrepreneurs hustle to create their own jobs, stay in the market, bring value and participate in the development of their country's economy.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.