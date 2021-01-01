About Sheletta Brundidge
Sheletta Brundidge is an Emmy-award winning comedian, talk show host and best selling author. Inspired by a Tyler Perry speech, she founded SHElettaMakesMeLaugh.com, a podcasting platform for Black folks, when she couldn't get the radio station she worked for at the time to amplify diverse voices.
