Sherry Gray

Guest Writer
Freelance Content Writer

Sherry Gray is a freelance content writer from Key West, Fla., currently suffering the suburbs of Orlando. She's a science geek, a social media junkie and an unapologetic fan of all things bacon.

 

More From Sherry Gray

The Fight Over Water: When Business and Politics Collide
Politics

Controversial water project is back up for debate.
4 min read
The Future Is Green and Growing Fast
Green Business

Demand for sustainable solutions at global scale is an enormous entrepreneurial opportunity.
4 min read
This Introvert Entrepreneur Found the Courage to Network With 20,000 People and Did Great
Introverts

The Collision Conference is huge by anybody's standards but very, very far outside the comfort zone of somebody who works happily alone at home.
7 min read
5 Business-Funding 'Rules' to Break
Funding

New options exist for small businesses struggling to find financing. It's easier than ever to secure funding -- if you're willing to explore uncommon avenues.
6 min read
The Surprising Artistic Beauty Still to Be Found in Muslim Countries
muslim

These countries conjure mental images of violence and tragedy. But artistic entrepreneurship is still very much alive in those parts of the world.
4 min read
When Burn Victims Needed Help Most This Tech Company Stepped Up
Helping Others

An international company with a commitment to helping people set the standard for corporate humanitarian responsibility.
4 min read
7 Low-Tech Ways to Really Boost Your Productivity
Productivity

Improve your mindset with a deep breath, a step back and these methods to move past your stress issues.
5 min read
10 Ways Bosses Who Make Nice Bring Out the Best in Their Employees
Managing Employees

Authoritarians often get ahead in business but leave a toxic work environment in their wake.
6 min read
5 Entrepreneurial Shoves to Push You Forward
Grow Your Business

Business owners often want to oversee every detail, and that's a great way to burn out. Avoid disaster by tapping resources -- and letting go when you need to.
5 min read
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.
Mobile Technology

Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
4 min read
Move Over Men. It's Time to Build a Woman Cave.
Lifestyle

We'll trade beer for wine, but leave your flat screen.
8 min read
Corporate Social Responsibility: Planet Fitness Takes a Stand Against Bullying
Corporate Social Responsibility

Bullying is a serious problem with long-term consequences. And it's getting worse.
5 min read
4 Startups Hacking Consumer Finances
Personal Finance

Sophisticated apps help you simplify personal budgets, car-buying, trading and even finding the perfect item online.
4 min read
7 Financial Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs
Success Strategies

Successful entrepreneurs don't make it to the top by accident. They know how to handle money and when to take a risk.
5 min read
Why You Couldn't Pay Me to Work a 'Real' Job
Remote Workers

The nine-to-five grind is not for everyone -- especially me, who gets to work flexible hours sitting in my office chair at the beach drinking a margarita.
5 min read
