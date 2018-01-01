Sherry Gray is a freelance content writer from Key West, Fla., currently suffering the suburbs of Orlando. She's a science geek, a social media junkie and an unapologetic fan of all things bacon.
Politics
The Fight Over Water: When Business and Politics Collide
Controversial water project is back up for debate.
Green Business
The Future Is Green and Growing Fast
Demand for sustainable solutions at global scale is an enormous entrepreneurial opportunity.
Introverts
This Introvert Entrepreneur Found the Courage to Network With 20,000 People and Did Great
The Collision Conference is huge by anybody's standards but very, very far outside the comfort zone of somebody who works happily alone at home.
Funding
5 Business-Funding 'Rules' to Break
New options exist for small businesses struggling to find financing. It's easier than ever to secure funding -- if you're willing to explore uncommon avenues.
muslim
The Surprising Artistic Beauty Still to Be Found in Muslim Countries
These countries conjure mental images of violence and tragedy. But artistic entrepreneurship is still very much alive in those parts of the world.
Helping Others
When Burn Victims Needed Help Most This Tech Company Stepped Up
An international company with a commitment to helping people set the standard for corporate humanitarian responsibility.
Productivity
7 Low-Tech Ways to Really Boost Your Productivity
Improve your mindset with a deep breath, a step back and these methods to move past your stress issues.
Managing Employees
10 Ways Bosses Who Make Nice Bring Out the Best in Their Employees
Authoritarians often get ahead in business but leave a toxic work environment in their wake.
Grow Your Business
5 Entrepreneurial Shoves to Push You Forward
Business owners often want to oversee every detail, and that's a great way to burn out. Avoid disaster by tapping resources -- and letting go when you need to.
Mobile Technology
How Mobile-Friendly Is Your Website? If You Don't Know, You're Missing Out on Sales.
Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Lifestyle
Move Over Men. It's Time to Build a Woman Cave.
We'll trade beer for wine, but leave your flat screen.
Corporate Social Responsibility
Corporate Social Responsibility: Planet Fitness Takes a Stand Against Bullying
Bullying is a serious problem with long-term consequences. And it's getting worse.
Personal Finance
4 Startups Hacking Consumer Finances
Sophisticated apps help you simplify personal budgets, car-buying, trading and even finding the perfect item online.
Success Strategies
7 Financial Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs
Successful entrepreneurs don't make it to the top by accident. They know how to handle money and when to take a risk.
Remote Workers
Why You Couldn't Pay Me to Work a 'Real' Job
The nine-to-five grind is not for everyone -- especially me, who gets to work flexible hours sitting in my office chair at the beach drinking a margarita.